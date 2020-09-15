Some 366 Journalists Across Globe Died From COVID-19 Since March - Watchdog

At least 366 journalists from 47 countries have died from COVID-19 since March, the Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) non-governmental organization announced on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) At least 366 journalists from 47 countries have died from COVID-19 since March, the Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) non-governmental organization announced on Tuesday.

The leaders in COVID-19 fatalities among journalists are Peru, Ecuador and India, with 82, 40 and 36 deaths, respectively.

Five journalists are said to have died from the virus in Russia. According to PEC General Secretary Blaise Lempen, the growth of cases has been particularly high in India in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, 54 journalists were killed from January 1 to September 10, bringing the total death toll to 420.

The World Health Organization has confirmed a total of more than 29 million cases, with 925,965 deaths.