Some 366 Journalists Across Globe Died From COVID-19 Since March - Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:33 PM

At least 366 journalists from 47 countries have died from COVID-19 since March, the Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) non-governmental organization announced on Tuesday

"The Covid-19 pandemic continues to claim many victims among journalists. At least 366 journalists from 47 countries have died from the coronavirus since early March," the Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) said in Geneva on Tuesday at the start of the Human Rights Council's session.

The leaders in COVID-19 fatalities among journalists are Peru, Ecuador and India, with 82, 40 and 36 deaths, respectively.

Five journalists are said to have died from the virus in Russia. According to PEC General Secretary Blaise Lempen, the growth of cases has been particularly high in India in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, 54 journalists were killed from January 1 to September 10, bringing the total death toll to 420.

The World Health Organization has confirmed a total of more than 29 million cases, with 925,965 deaths.

