Some 3.7 Million Children in Syria Face Potentially Catastrophic Threats - UNICEF

March 02, 2023

Some 3.7 million children in the areas of Syria affected by the earthquakes last month are facing worsening threats that may turn out to be catastrophic, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a press release after visiting Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Some 3.7 million children in the areas of Syria affected by the earthquakes last month are facing worsening threats that may turn out to be catastrophic, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a press release after visiting Syria.

"The children of Syria have already endured unspeakable horror and heartbreak," Russell said. "Now, these earthquakes and aftershocks not only destroyed more homes, schools and places for children to play, they also shattered any sense of safety for so many of the most vulnerable children and families."

The emotional and psychological impact, the heightened threat of contagious diseases and the lack of access to basic services for families run the risk of "creating continuing and compounding catastrophes for children affected," Russell said.

UNICEF has reached more than 400,000 affected people in the affected areas in north-west Syria and provided water, sanitation kits, hygiene services and supplies, the release said.

"So far, UNICEF trucks carrying humanitarian supplies for more than 1.8 million people have been sent to support communities and children in northwest Syria," the release added.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes and a series of aftershocks that caused massive destruction and resulted in the death of thousands of people. More than 45,000 people were reported dead in Turkey and some 8,500 in Syria, while tens of thousands others have been reported injured.

