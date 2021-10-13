UrduPoint.com

Some $4 Trillion In Clean Energy Investment Needed To Limit Global Warming To 1.5°C - IEA

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) An almost $4 trillion investment into clean energy is required to meet the Paris Agreement pledge to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its World Energy Outlook 2021 report.

"Getting the world on track for 1.5 °C requires a surge in annual investment in clean energy projects and infrastructure to nearly USD 4 trillion by 2030," the report reads.

The IEA mentioned some developing economies financing such projects, citing India's expansion of solar panels, while also noting "persistent challenges, many of which have been exacerbated by the (COVID-19) pandemic.

The IEA report was issued ahead of the the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP26, which will take place in Glasgow October 31 to November 12. The UN climate conference, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will seek to speed up the implementation of the groundbreaking Paris Agreement that aims to bring annual global temperature increase to under 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Paris Glasgow United States Dollars October November Agreement

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th October 2021

1 hour ago
 UAE, Iraq play to thrilling draw

UAE, Iraq play to thrilling draw

7 hours ago
 UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID ..

UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID-19 vaccination rates: UAE Gov ..

8 hours ago
 India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World ..

India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman

10 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Cou ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

10 hours ago
 Bank deposits up 0.7% to AED1,928.7 bn by end of A ..

Bank deposits up 0.7% to AED1,928.7 bn by end of August: CBUAE

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.