UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 40% Of US Households Earning Below $40,000 Lost Jobs Due To Pandemic - Fed Chairman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:18 AM

Some 40% of US Households Earning Below $40,000 Lost Jobs Due to Pandemic - Fed Chairman

Nearly 40 percent of US families earning less than $40,000 per year lost their jobs due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said during an event hosted by Peterson Institute of International Economics on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Nearly 40 percent of US families earning less than $40,000 per year lost their jobs due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said during an event hosted by Peterson Institute of International Economics on Wednesday.

"We are seeing a severe decline in economic activity and in employment, and already the job gains of the past decade have been erased," Powell said. "A Fed survey being released tomorrow reflects findings similar to many others. Among people who were working in February, almost 40 percent of those in households making less than $40,000 a year had lost a job in March 1."

Powell emphasized the reversal of economic fortune has caused a level of pain that is hard to capture in words, as lives are upended amid great uncertainty about the future.

The United States lost a historic 20.5 million jobs in April as the novel coronavirus crisis bumped up the nation's unemployment rate by 10.

3 percent to 14.7 percent, the highest ever, the Labor Department said in its monthly employment report last week.

The Labor Department also said that it received 33 million filings for first-time unemployment benefits by Americans over the past seven weeks, indicating more job losses to come.

Powell said the Federal reserve was aware that long stretches of unemployment "can damage or end workers' careers as their skills lose value and professional networks dry up, and leave families in greater debt".

Just as riveting was to "watch unemployment decline and continue declining, and not see wage inflation move up," he added.

Powell said the US economy could eventually return to where it was before the pandemic, with unemployment at a 50-year low of 3.5 percent, but it will require time.

"It'll take some time to get back to where we were," Powell said. "I have every reason to think we should get back there."

Related Topics

Job Powell United States February March April Event Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

21 minutes ago

Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi highlights its achiev ..

1 hour ago

Emotional wellbeing of employees crucial for life ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

2 hours ago

UAE,Turkmenistan discuss strengthening cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Communities will enjoy close family ties, socially ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.