Some 40% of US Households Earning Below $40,000 Lost Jobs Due to Pandemic - Fed Chairman

Nearly 40 percent of US families earning less than $40,000 per year lost their jobs due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said during an event hosted by Peterson Institute of International Economics on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Nearly 40 percent of US families earning less than $40,000 per year lost their jobs due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said during an event hosted by Peterson Institute of International Economics on Wednesday.

"We are seeing a severe decline in economic activity and in employment, and already the job gains of the past decade have been erased," Powell said. "A Fed survey being released tomorrow reflects findings similar to many others. Among people who were working in February, almost 40 percent of those in households making less than $40,000 a year had lost a job in March 1."

Powell emphasized the reversal of economic fortune has caused a level of pain that is hard to capture in words, as lives are upended amid great uncertainty about the future.

The United States lost a historic 20.5 million jobs in April as the novel coronavirus crisis bumped up the nation's unemployment rate by 10.

3 percent to 14.7 percent, the highest ever, the Labor Department said in its monthly employment report last week.

The Labor Department also said that it received 33 million filings for first-time unemployment benefits by Americans over the past seven weeks, indicating more job losses to come.

Powell said the Federal reserve was aware that long stretches of unemployment "can damage or end workers' careers as their skills lose value and professional networks dry up, and leave families in greater debt".

Just as riveting was to "watch unemployment decline and continue declining, and not see wage inflation move up," he added.

Powell said the US economy could eventually return to where it was before the pandemic, with unemployment at a 50-year low of 3.5 percent, but it will require time.

"It'll take some time to get back to where we were," Powell said. "I have every reason to think we should get back there."