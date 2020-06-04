UrduPoint.com
Some 40 People Injured In Stabbing Attack At School In South China - Local Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:00 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) A 50-year-old guard staged on Thursday a stabbing attack on employees and students of a school in China's south Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, leaving some 40 people injured, local authorities said.

According to a statement of the government of the Cangwu County, the attack took place at about 8:30 a.m. local time (20:30 GMT on Wednesday) at a Primary school. Three people remain in critical condition, including the school director.

Police managed to detain the attacker. His motives remain unknown.

