UrduPoint.com

Some 400 Foreign Mercenaries Remain At Azovstal In Mariupol - DPR Head

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 02:36 PM

Some 400 Foreign Mercenaries Remain at Azovstal in Mariupol - DPR Head

The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) head, Denis Pushilin, said on Monday that about 400 foreign mercenaries remain at Azovstal in Mariupol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) head, Denis Pushilin, said on Monday that about 400 foreign mercenaries remain at Azovstal in Mariupol.

"Well, as the information that we have, let's say, has not been updated, the total number is about 400 foreign mercenaries who continue to remain there," he said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Mariupol Donetsk

Recent Stories

China launches atmospheric environment monitoring ..

China launches atmospheric environment monitoring satellite

47 seconds ago
 China's space station to enter new phase of applic ..

China's space station to enter new phase of application

48 seconds ago
 NHA plans upgradation, dualization of N-35 section ..

NHA plans upgradation, dualization of N-35 section

50 seconds ago
 Meeting Between Russia's Lavrov, Ukraine's Kuleba ..

Meeting Between Russia's Lavrov, Ukraine's Kuleba Not Being Prepared - Foreign M ..

52 seconds ago
 Four drug peddlers arrested in Kohat

Four drug peddlers arrested in Kohat

53 seconds ago
 IHC suspends order directing ECP to decide foreign ..

IHC suspends order directing ECP to decide foreign funding case in 30 days

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.