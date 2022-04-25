Some 400 Foreign Mercenaries Remain At Azovstal In Mariupol - DPR Head
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) head, Denis Pushilin, said on Monday that about 400 foreign mercenaries remain at Azovstal in Mariupol.
"Well, as the information that we have, let's say, has not been updated, the total number is about 400 foreign mercenaries who continue to remain there," he said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.