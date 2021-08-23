UrduPoint.com

Some 400 People Requested Help From Russian Embassy In Kabul - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) About 400 people have applied to the Russian embassy in Kabul with a request for help, they are mostly Afghans with Russian citizenship, Russian Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov said Sunday.

The diplomat blamed the chaos at the Kabul airport, form where the evacuations take place, on the US.

"There are no other ways.

So, people are worried, they asked us for help. About 400 [people]. These are Afghans who have Russian citizenship as a second citizenship," Zhirnov said on air of the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Many Afghans have been trying to escape their country since the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) seized power in Afghanistan and caused the civilian government to collapse.

