Some 400 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza - Defense Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Some 400 rockets have been fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip, and air defense has shot down most of them, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday.

"About 400 rockets were fired at Israel, about a quarter of them fell on the territory of the Gaza Strip, a significant part of the rockets fell in open areas, some of the rockets were shot down, and, unfortunately, several hits on houses were recorded," Gallant told a televised address.