Some 4,000 Afghan Soldiers Killed In July-August Ahead Of Taliban Takeover - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Approximately 4,000 Afghan soldiers were killed and 1,000 more went missing from July 1 to August 15 ahead of the fall of Kabul to the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing Yasin Zia, the former chief of staff of the Afghan military.

According to Washington Post, weeks before the Taliban takeover were the deadliest period for the Afghan military since 2000.

