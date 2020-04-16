UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 4,000 Australian Health Workers To Test BCG Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Scientist

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 01:29 PM

Some 4,000 Australian Health Workers to Test BCG Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Scientist

At least 4,000 health care workers will participate in Australian-run BRACE research to test whether Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG), a 100-year-old vaccine against tuberculosis, reduces the chances of contracting COVID-19, Professor Nigel Curtis, who heads the trial, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) At least 4,000 health care workers will participate in Australian-run BRACE research to test whether Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG), a 100-year-old vaccine against tuberculosis, reduces the chances of contracting COVID-19, Professor Nigel Curtis, who heads the trial, told Sputnik.

"A total of at least 4,000 health care workers will take part. More than 1,500 have already been recruited in Australia. Interim results expected in three months. The trial will run for six to 12 months," Curtis said.

The vaccine, which was first used medically back in 1921, came under the spotlight after several scientists across the globe hinted at a possible correlation between countries that require BCG vaccines and lower COVID-19 death rates there.� Meanwhile, WHO said that two clinical trials of the vaccine were underway, but warned that until the trials were completed, it was too early to speak about its impact on COVID-19. The organization said that there had been no evidence so far about its effect on people infected with the coronavirus.

The scientist added that his research had already received philantropiс support, but further donations would speed up the clinical trial process.

"Additional funding will allow us to expand the trial to a larger number of participants to enable a faster result," Curtis said.

The research effort was launched by a group of scientists in Australia's Murdoch Children's Research Institute on March 30.

According to the scientist, the vaccine, which is still given to over 130 million babies each year, has "off-target effects," separate to its protective effects against tuberculosis.

"These off-target effects boost the frontline immune system (innate immunity). Previous small studies suggest that the beneficial off-target effects of BCG vaccination might protect against respiratory infectious viruses," Curtis said, adding that the off-target effects might reduce the impact of COVID-19 on health care workers.

The scientist also argued that one has to be cautious with the suggestions that the vaccinated population might be experiencing only mild symptoms of COVID-19, while those who did not receive the BCG vaccine might be suffering severe symptoms, as "it is unknown whether the off-target effects of BCG given many years earlier remain protective."

Related Topics

Australia Immunity March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman announces 109 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

471 employees of agriculture project yet to await ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Science and Technology approves 61 ele ..

4 minutes ago

Fortune of 200 Richest Businessmen of Russia Falls ..

4 minutes ago

European equities rebound at open

4 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.