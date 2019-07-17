Some 4,000 Criminals With Over 50 Convictions Spared Jail in UK in 2018 - Reports

More than 4,000 criminals who had previously been convicted more than 50 times were not sent to prison in the United Kingdom in 2018, media reported citing data obtained by a lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) More than 4,000 criminals who had previously been convicted more than 50 times were not sent to prison in the United Kingdom in 2018 media reported citing data obtained by a lawmaker.

According to The Telegraph, the number of the so-called "super prolific offenders" has tripled in the country over the past decade.�

This statistics prompted Tory lawmaker Neil O'Brien to call on the next UK prime minister to support tougher sentences and increase financing of prisons.

"Large numbers of people should not be getting let out of prison before even the halfway mark of their sentence under early release.

In the long run we should be moving to honesty in sentencing so people serve the time that is read out in court," O'Brien said as quoted by the media outlet.

The news outlet said, citing the Justice Ministry, that about 50 percent of all crimes are being committed by 10 percent of criminals.

The lawmaker also called on the government to toughen community sentences, suspended sentences and drug rehabilitation programs, as drug addiction is one of the important causes provoking prolific offending.