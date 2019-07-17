UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 4,000 Criminals With Over 50 Convictions Spared Jail In UK In 2018 - Reports

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:41 PM

Some 4,000 Criminals With Over 50 Convictions Spared Jail in UK in 2018 - Reports

More than 4,000 criminals who had previously been convicted more than 50 times were not sent to prison in the United Kingdom in 2018, media reported citing data obtained by a lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) More than 4,000 criminals who had previously been convicted more than 50 times were not sent to prison in the United Kingdom in 2018, media reported citing data obtained by a lawmaker.

According to The Telegraph, the number of the so-called "super prolific offenders" has tripled in the country over the past decade.�

This statistics prompted Tory lawmaker Neil O'Brien to call on the next UK prime minister to support tougher sentences and increase financing of prisons.

"Large numbers of people should not be getting let out of prison before even the halfway mark of their sentence under early release.

In the long run we should be moving to honesty in sentencing so people serve the time that is read out in court," O'Brien said as quoted by the media outlet.

The news outlet said, citing the Justice Ministry, that about 50 percent of all crimes are being committed by 10 percent of criminals.

The lawmaker also called on the government to toughen community sentences, suspended sentences and drug rehabilitation programs, as drug addiction is one of the important causes provoking prolific offending.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom Criminals 2018 Media All Government Court

Recent Stories

OIC at Inaugural Celebration of Dhaka as Muslim Wo ..

5 minutes ago

China to reduce oversized classes to improve educa ..

38 seconds ago

Beijing builds 5,285 5G base stations citywide

39 seconds ago

Palestine says Israel attacks Palestinian property ..

4 minutes ago

Every possible step to be taken to facilitate mass ..

4 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.