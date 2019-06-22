Some 4,000 Japanese Citizens Advised to Evacuate Due to Landslide Risk - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) At least 3,966 people received evacuation advisories in the Japanese city of Maebashi in the prefecture of Gunma over possible landslides, local media reported on Saturday.

Heavy rains started in Gunma in the morning, according to the NHK broadcaster.

More rainfall is expected to hit the Kanto region, where Gunma is located, later in the day.

At least 14 sections of roads in Maebashi have been affected by flooding or landslides.