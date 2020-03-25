UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 40,000 Foreign Tourists Trapped In Virus-Hit Spain - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Some 40,000 Foreign Tourists Trapped in Virus-Hit Spain - Foreign Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Spain is hosting around 40,000 foreign tourists who have been unable to go home and are in self-isolation, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said in a video conference on Wednesday.

"There were around 260,000 foreign tourists in Spain last week, who had to follow the same rules as Spanish citizens ... Many of these tourists returned home, and 40,000 others remain here," she said.

The majority of foreigners are from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway and other northern European countries, as well as the United States and Canada.

The Spanish authorities are in talks on their repatriation.

Hotels in Spain were ordered shut starting Tuesday as part of the country's coronavirus lockdown, but the minister said some tourist accommodation sites would stay open.

Spain will also continue to evacuate its nationals from abroad, she said. Around 1,200 were flown back over the weekend, with another 5,000 trapped mostly in Latin American countries expected to return by the end of the week.

Related Topics

Canada Norway Same Ireland Spain United Kingdom United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt spending Rs1.25 trillion to address Covid-19 ..

12 minutes ago

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

25 minutes ago

Launching of mobile App to bring revolution in liv ..

34 minutes ago

World Bank, IMF call for suspending debt payment b ..

13 minutes ago

ADJD directs police directorates not to arrest ind ..

44 minutes ago

Kisar Board welcomes Prime Minister relief package ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.