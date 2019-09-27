Some 40,000 People Take Part in Global Climate Strike in Stockholm - Movement

About 40,000 people gathered in Stockholm on Friday to take part in the Global Climate Strike, inspired by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who is calling for immediate action on climate change, Fridays For Future movement said, citing the local police

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) About 40,000 people gathered in Stockholm on Friday to take part in the Global Climate Strike, inspired by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who is calling for immediate action on climate change, Fridays For Future movement said, citing the local police

Protesters started their march at Medborgarplatsen square on Sodermalm island and ended it near a large stage in Kungstradgarden Park in the center of the Swedish capital. The strike was joined by a great number of young people, many of them accompanied by their families.

Participants of the strike urged politicians to listen to scientists, reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere and comply with the terms of the Paris Agreement.

Last week, over four million people in 161 countries took part in the Global Climate Strike ahead of the UN Climate Action Summit 2019.

The strike comes after children from Fridays For Future movement walked out of schools in May to demand action against global warming, asking adults to join them.

Fridays For Future started in 2018 as an initiative advocated by Thunberg, who protested against the lack of climate action in front of the Swedish parliament every day for three weeks during school hours in August 2018 and then every Friday afterward.