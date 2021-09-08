Some 416,000 People Remain Without Power in US State of Louisiana After Hurricane Ida

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) More than 415,000 customers in the US state of Louisiana continue to experience power outages ten days after Hurricane Ida made a landfall, the poweroutage.us website reported.

As of Tuesday afternoon, some 416,000 people experience problems with the supply of electricity, the portal, which aggregates information on power outages across the United States, said.

The Category 4 hurricane first hit the southeast of the US on August 29, taking the lives of at least 15 people in Louisiana. The hurricane them moved to the northeastern part of the United States, unleashing flash flooding on the east coast.

The authorities in the states of New York and New Jersey proclaimed a state of emergency amid the devastation from Hurricane Ida.