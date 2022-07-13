UrduPoint.com

Some 420 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed In Mykolaiv - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The Russian aviation has killed some 420 Ukrainian soldiers in Mykolaiv with high-precision weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

"The enemy suffers significant losses in all directions.

High-precision air-launched missiles on the territory of a shipyard in the city of Mykolaiv destroyed more than 350 military personnel of the Ukrainian military and 20 units of military equipment from the reserve of the operational-tactical group 'Kakhovka," the ministry said.

The ministry added that Russian aviation also targeted the place of temporary deployment of a Ukrainian military unit in eastern Mykolaiv and "destroyed up to 70 military personnel."

