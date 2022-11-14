Some 42.9% of Americans Expect Unemployment to Rise by Next Year - NY Federal Reserve

US unemployment expectations have reached their highest level since April 2020 with almost 43% of Americans believing that the jobless rate will increase by next year, the New York Federal Reserve said in a survey published Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) US unemployment expectations have reached their highest level since April 2020 with almost 43% of Americans believing that the jobless rate will increase by next year, the New York Federal Reserve said in a survey published Monday.

"Mean unemployment expectations or the mean probability that the US unemployment rate will be higher one year from now increased to its highest reading since April 2020 of 42.9 percent," the NY Fed said in its so-called Survey Of Consumer Expectations.

US employers added 261,000 jobs in October, almost 35% above economists' expectations, according to a Labor Department report earlier this month that kept the Fed on its toes in its fight against inflation.