UrduPoint.com

Some 43,000 Cargo Units Bound For Russia/Belarus Blocked In Port Of Rotterdam - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Some 43,000 Cargo Units Bound for Russia/Belarus Blocked in Port of Rotterdam - Ambassador

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) About 43,000 units of transit cargo bound for Russia and Belarus are currently blocked in the Port of Rotterdam, Alexander Shulgin, the Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and ambassador to the Netherlands, has told Sputnik.

"According to available information, as of the end of 2022, some 43,000 transit cargo units with the destination Russia/Belarus are blocked in the Port of Rotterdam. The Russian Trade Representation in the Netherlands has organized the work to facilitate its delivery to the final destination.

In general, assistance in the delivery of more than a hundred cargo consignments has been provided," Shulgin said.

The ambassador added that the cargo traffic between Russia and the Netherlands is significantly complicated as direct air links were suspended, trucks with Russian license plates were banned from entering EU territory, and Russian ships were prohibited from entering European ports.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic Rotterdam Belarus Netherlands From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th February 2023

3 minutes ago
 Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe D ..

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe Deimos

7 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 of world&#039;s top 20 female ..

7 hours ago
 Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022 ..

Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022: DMCA Executive Director

8 hours ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Sa ..

DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Saxony

8 hours ago
 QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for ..

QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for Active Workplaces

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.