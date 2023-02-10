Some 43,000 Cargo Units Bound for Russia/Belarus Blocked in Port of Rotterdam - Ambassador

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) About 43,000 units of transit cargo bound for Russia and Belarus are currently blocked in the Port of Rotterdam, Alexander Shulgin, the Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and ambassador to the Netherlands, has told Sputnik.

"According to available information, as of the end of 2022, some 43,000 transit cargo units with the destination Russia/Belarus are blocked in the Port of Rotterdam. The Russian Trade Representation in the Netherlands has organized the work to facilitate its delivery to the final destination.

In general, assistance in the delivery of more than a hundred cargo consignments has been provided," Shulgin said.

The ambassador added that the cargo traffic between Russia and the Netherlands is significantly complicated as direct air links were suspended, trucks with Russian license plates were banned from entering EU territory, and Russian ships were prohibited from entering European ports.