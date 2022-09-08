UrduPoint.com

Some 45 Airlines Refuse To Renew Flights To Hong Kong Due To COVID-19 Rules - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) At least 45 airlines are not planning on renewing flights to Hong Kong yet due to the persistent COVID-19 restrictions in the city, media reported.

According to the aviation analytic firm Cirium, 45 foreign carriers no longer fly to Hong Kong, including British Airways, Air France, and Virgin Atlantic, out of about 85 airlines operating there before the COVID-19 pandemic, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Wednesday.

"I can't see many airlines returning while the uncertainty continues, and committing capacity in an environment where capacity is still constrained would be a difficult decision for many airlines," the director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Willie Walsh, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Hong Kong eased its quarantine restrictions for passengers entering from abroad starting August 12, with a requirement to spend three days instead of seven in mandatory quarantine in a special hotel and four more days at home or in a hotel on less strict conditions.

However, restrictions for flight crews remain in place. Hong Kong-based crew members on passenger flights are required to quarantine for three nights at designated hotels and foreign members who have a layover in the city are subject to a closed-loop system after being required to take a negative rapid antigen test (RAT) on departure. They also have to stay in a hotel upon arrival in the city and required to isolate in their rooms until they depart. These strict rules push many airlines to chose other international restriction-free airport hubs.

Singapore's Changi Airport has become the regional alternative to Hong Kong. In July, Changi handled 3.3 million passengers, whole Hong Kong handled only about 400,000.

