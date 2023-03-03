(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) About 45,000 people in Argentina still remain without electricity after a massive power outage that affected some 40% of consumers in the country, local media reported on Thursday.

According to the TN broadcaster, about 45,000 residents of several Metropolitan areas of Argentina still have no access to electricity after the outage.

A large part of the Metropolitan areas and several provinces of Argentina were left without a power supply on Wednesday evening due to a fire that occurred on a power line, which led to the suspension of operation of the Atucha Nuclear Power Plant. According to local media, the fire was caused by the heat that has been raging in Argentina for several days. The temperature in many of Argentina's regions approached 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

According to media reports, Wednesday's outage affected some 20 million people ” about 40% of Argentine consumers.