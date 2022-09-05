UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Some 4,700 Ukrainians Received Military Training in UK Since June - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Some 4,700 Ukrainian soldiers have undergone military training in bases all around the United Kingdom since June, the broadcaster Sky news reported on Monday, citing defense ministry sources.

Ukrainian personnel have been training at military bases in the north, southwest and southeast of England since June, and commanders intend to significantly expand the training programme in the UK, according to the broadcaster. The new training mission will include military instructors from eight other countries: New Zealand, Sweden, the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Lithuania.

The new programme will be extended to five weeks. The first three weeks dedicated to the UK's basic infantry training of weapons-handling, battlefield first aid, fieldcraft and patrol tactics.

The additional two weeks will be devoted to more advanced training, such as trench and urban warfare, vehicle-mounted operations and combat simulation, the broadcaster reported, citing a defense source.

The aim of the training is "to provide the best possible preparation for Ukrainian soldiers who will soon be in active combat operations," UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace was quoted as saying by the broadcaster. He confirmed the expanded programme.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine.

