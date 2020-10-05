Some 47,000 Potential COVID-19 Patients in UK Not Traced Due to Unreported Cases - Reports

The recently identified error in the United Kingdom's COVID-19 data collection has lead to at least 47,000 potential patients being missed by contact tracers, The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The recently identified error in the United Kingdom's COVID-19 data collection has lead to at least 47,000 potential patients being missed by contact tracers, The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday.

The Public Health England on Sunday admitted that 15,841 coronavirus cases detected between September 25 and October 2 were not featured in the UK daily case figures because of an IT error that was discovered on Friday.

According to the news outlet, the UK's latest available test and trace statistics postulate that each non-complex COVID-19 case has reported three contacts on average, meaning that approximately 47,000 or more potential cases have not been found and therefore those affected were not instructed to self-isolate.

In the wake of the discovered blunder, the head of the UK National Health Service's COVID-19 Test and Trace program, Diana Mary Harding, is facing calls to resign.

The UK has confirmed a total of 502,978 cases, including 42,350 fatalities.