Some 4Mln People in Mali Need of Humanitarian Aid Amid Surge of Violence - United Nations

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Almost four million people in Mali require humanitarian assistance in light of the escalating inter-communal violence there - an increase of 22 percent since January, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"Today, 3.9 million Malians need humanitarian assistance, or one in five people in the country," Dujarric told reporters. "This is an increase of 22 percent compared to the beginning of the year."

Dujarric said the number of individuals displaced within Mali has doubled and stands at 170,000 at the end of July.

In addition, Dujarric said intercommunal violence has left more than 500,000 people severely food insecure.

Dujarric noted that funding for the efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Mali have fallen nearly two-thirds short of the money that is needed.

"The revised Humanitarian Response Plan for 2019 seeks $324 million, but it is only 30 percent funded," Dujarric said.

Mali's Mopti region has been experiencing an escalation of inter-communal violence between the Dogon and Fulani ethnic groups. The two groups, which have traditionally settled their disputes through mediation, have accused the other of having ties with the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) that has been operating in the region since 2012.