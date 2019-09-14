UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 4Mln People In Mali Need Of Humanitarian Aid Amid Surge Of Violence - United Nations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 12:50 AM

Some 4Mln People in Mali Need of Humanitarian Aid Amid Surge of Violence - United Nations

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Almost four million people in Mali require humanitarian assistance in light of the escalating inter-communal violence there - an increase of 22 percent since January, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"Today, 3.9 million Malians need humanitarian assistance, or one in five people in the country," Dujarric told reporters. "This is an increase of 22 percent compared to the beginning of the year."

Dujarric said the number of individuals displaced within Mali has doubled and stands at 170,000 at the end of July.

In addition, Dujarric said intercommunal violence has left more than 500,000 people severely food insecure.

Dujarric noted that funding for the efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Mali have fallen nearly two-thirds short of the money that is needed.

"The revised Humanitarian Response Plan for 2019 seeks $324 million, but it is only 30 percent funded," Dujarric said.

Mali's Mopti region has been experiencing an escalation of inter-communal violence between the Dogon and Fulani ethnic groups. The two groups, which have traditionally settled their disputes through mediation, have accused the other of having ties with the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) that has been operating in the region since 2012.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Russia Mali Mopti Money January July 2019 Million

Recent Stories

Clashes With Israeli Troops in Gaza Result in 55 I ..

55 minutes ago

Hong Kong Protesters Form Human Chains During Mid- ..

1 hour ago

UN Chief to Meet Bahaman Prime Minister on Friday ..

1 hour ago

Govt taking adequate measures to control dengue pr ..

1 hour ago

Van der Poel extends Tour of Britain lead

1 hour ago

Former Warriors ace Livingston retires

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.