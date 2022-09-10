UrduPoint.com

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived In Russia - Russian Ministry

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2022 | 12:31 AM

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russian Ministry

Russia has accepted almost 4 million refugees from Ukraine, the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, adding that all refugees came to the country voluntarily, despite recent accusations from the UN Security Council against Russia claiming the contrary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Russia has accepted almost 4 million refugees from Ukraine, the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, adding that all refugees came to the country voluntarily, despite recent accusations from the UN Security Council against Russia claiming the contrary.

On September 7, during a regular meeting of the UN Security Council, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Moscow detains Ukrainian citizens in filtration camps and forces them to leave their homes and go to Russia.

"The Russian Federation received on its territory the largest number of Ukrainian refugees from Ukraine, the DPR, and the LPR - almost 4 million people, of which over 625,000 are children.

At the same time, 2.4 million refugees, according to UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) data, are citizens of Ukraine. On the territory of Russia, they live freely and voluntarily. No one forbids them to move or leave the country, which is confirmed by the OHCHR (UN Human Rights Office)," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that refugees are assisted in resolving issues related to accommodation, meals, and the payment of social benefits.

According to the statement, there are more than 9,500 temporary accommodation centers with a total capacity of more than 95,000 people in Russia.

On September 1, the UNHCR said that more than 7 million refugees from Ukraine arrived in European countries from February 24 to August 30.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Same Luhansk Donetsk February August September All From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Agai ..

US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Against Kremlin Officials - State ..

11 seconds ago
 UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Frien ..

UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Friendly Match - Reports

13 seconds ago
 Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Con ..

Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Consequences - US Treasury Offici ..

15 minutes ago
 US to Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling for End to ..

US to Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling for End to Anti-Satellite Missile Tests ..

15 minutes ago
 US, Allies to Set Price Cap on Russian Oil Above M ..

US, Allies to Set Price Cap on Russian Oil Above Marginal Production Cost - Trea ..

15 minutes ago
 Russian Airstrike in Syria's Idlib kills Over 20 N ..

Russian Airstrike in Syria's Idlib kills Over 20 Nusra Front fighters - Military

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.