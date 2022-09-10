Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russian Ministry

Russia has accepted almost 4 million refugees from Ukraine, the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, adding that all refugees came to the country voluntarily, despite recent accusations from the UN Security Council against Russia claiming the contrary

On September 7, during a regular meeting of the UN Security Council, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Moscow detains Ukrainian citizens in filtration camps and forces them to leave their homes and go to Russia.

"The Russian Federation received on its territory the largest number of Ukrainian refugees from Ukraine, the DPR, and the LPR - almost 4 million people, of which over 625,000 are children.

At the same time, 2.4 million refugees, according to UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) data, are citizens of Ukraine. On the territory of Russia, they live freely and voluntarily. No one forbids them to move or leave the country, which is confirmed by the OHCHR (UN Human Rights Office)," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that refugees are assisted in resolving issues related to accommodation, meals, and the payment of social benefits.

According to the statement, there are more than 9,500 temporary accommodation centers with a total capacity of more than 95,000 people in Russia.

On September 1, the UNHCR said that more than 7 million refugees from Ukraine arrived in European countries from February 24 to August 30.