Some 5 People Dead In Explosion In Northern Syria Near Turkish Border - Source

Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) At least five people have died and were 20 injured in an explosion in the Syrian city of Al Bab, located near the Turkish border, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The city is under the control of the Turkish armed forces and Ankara-sponsored armed groups.

"An explosive device went out in the car of the head of the police station in the Bzaa settlement in the city of Al Bab in northern Aleppo. As a result, at least five people have died and other 20 injured," the source said, adding that the lieutenant in charge of the police station was among the fatalities.

Such attacks are not unusual in the parts of northern Syria controlled by pro-Turkey militants. As a rule, they are committed against leaders of local armed groups while they divide spheres of influence. Most of them, however, result in civilian casualties.

