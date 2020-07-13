UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 50 Journalists Protest Against Safronov's Arrest In Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 08:20 PM

Some 50 Journalists Protest Against Safronov's Arrest in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Approximately 50 journalists gathered outside of Moscow's Lefortovo prison in a show of support for their former colleague, Ivan Safronov, who was charged with treason, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday. 

Law enforcement officers tried to convince the crowd to disperse, as they were violating the ban on public events imposed over the threat of the coronavirus disease.

At least 11 participants, including Safronov's former colleagues from the Kommersant newspaper, have been detained.

"We are currently sitting in a paddy wagon, there are ten of us here, nine women and one young man. They are not telling us anything, [and] not transporting us anywhere, we are [just] sitting in the paddy wagon. I was wearing a t-shirt, [and] we were told that wearing those t-shirts was kind of like [holding] a picket sign and was a cause for holding us liable for taking part in an unauthorized event," Kommersant journalist Anna Povago said.

She named other Kommersant journalists, Olga Allenova, Anna Vasilyeva, Liliya Galyavieva and Alla Pugacheva, as among the detainees, as well as at least three former employees.

"So far, I have not been aware of that [arrest]," Kommersant's Editor-In-Chief Vladimir Zhelonkin told Sputnik.

His counterpart from the Holod online magazine, Taisiya Bekbulatova, told Sputnik about one of her correspondents having been detained.

"They have detained Maria Karpenko, she is Holod's special correspondent. She was wearing a Free Ivan Safronov t-shirt. She was not standing in the picket, she was just standing on a sidewalk," Bekbulatova, who is also a witness in the Safronov case, said.

Later, she was detained by the police as well.

On Tuesday, Safronov was detained over allegations of passing classified defense information, which amounts to treason. He has since denied the charges.

Space agency Roscosmos, where Safronov now works as an adviser to its chief, said that the detention was not related to his work for the space agency. Before Roscosmos, Safronov worked for the Kommersant and Vedomosti newspapers for ten years, covering topics related to defense and space industries. According to the Kommersant publishing house, the high treason accusations against Safronov are absurd, as he is a "true patriot." Vedomosti has urged an impartial and lawful examination of Safronov's case.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, said that the detention of Safronov did not appear to be connected to his work as a journalist.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Young Man Vladimir Putin Women Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Induction Ceremony Of Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook H ..

35 minutes ago

The Hope Probe is ready for its 7-month long journ ..

40 minutes ago

Masood thanks UK, EU MPs for cross-party support t ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan not included in China factory relocation ..

46 minutes ago

Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

1 hour ago

Summer Camp launched with a programme that include ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.