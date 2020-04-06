UrduPoint.com
Some 50 Migrants Cross Into Spain's Melilla In Northern Africa - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 07:20 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Approximately 50 migrants have managed to force their way into Melilla, Spain's exclave in northern Africa, the Faro de Melilla news agency reported on Monday, citing sources from the central government's delegation in the area.

In total, 260 people made the attempt to cross Morocco's border with the exclave, according to the news agency.

During clashes between migrants and Spanish law enforcement, two members of the civil guard were injured. Another two migrants were detained, the agency reported.

A group of migrants managed to reach a migrant center but could not get in, as the facility was closed due to the quarantine regime in Spain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At the moment, law enforcement officers and members of the Red Cross are assisting the migrants.

The Spanish enclaves of Melilla and Ceuta, which are separated from mainland Spain by the Strait of Gibraltar, are popular transit points for migrants from sub-Saharan Africa aiming to get asylum in the European Union.

