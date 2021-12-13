Some 50% Ukrainians Think Their Rights Are Violated, Down From 58% - Report

Fifty percent of Ukrainians believe that their rights and freedoms are violated, down from 58% in a similar survey in October, the Ukrainian Institute of the Future said in a report released on Saturday

KYIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Fifty percent of Ukrainians believe that their rights and freedoms are violated, down from 58% in a similar survey in October, the Ukrainian Institute of the Future said in a report released on Saturday.

The survey was conducted from November 28 to December 10 by the method of personal conversation. The institute interviewed 2,400 people. The statistical error with a probability of 0.95 does not exceed 2.05%.

"Half of citizens (50%) feel a violation of their rights and freedoms, 50% are of the contrary opinion. After in October, for the first time in the current year, the number of those experiencing violation of their rights exceeded the number of those who do not, at the end of the year the mood of citizens actually returned to the indicators of February," the report said.

In comparison, the October survey showed that 58% of the Ukrainians believed their rights are being violated.

Currently, the highest rating of dissatisfaction is observed in Donbas, where 58% of citizens claim to experience violation of their freedoms. The smallest rating of 45% is reported in the west of the country.

In case of rights violations, 40% of citizens are not ready to defend their rights. Other Ukrainians choose mainly peaceful and non-violent methods of protection, the report said. According to the survey, 26% of respondents collect signatures, 20% prefer authorized rallies, and 14% use electronic petitions to get justice.

"The only one of the most popular measures that goes beyond the sanctioned ones is road closures (13%).

In general, radical actions gain no more than 5-6% and significantly lag behind moderate measures," the report said.

Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology released on Monday another report on the attitude of Ukrainians towards European countries. The survey showed that almost half of the country's citizens would like to work in Germany.

The survey was conducted from October 22 to November 12 through computer-assisted telephone interviews in all regions of Ukraine, except for breakaway Donbas. The organizations considered answers of 2,003 people. The statistical error does not exceed 2.4% for indicators close to 50%, 2.1% for indicators close to 25%, 1.5% for indicators close to 10%.

"Germany again took the first place (48%), followed by the Czech Republic (38%), then with the same result - Austria (32%) and Poland (31%)", the report said.

In addition, almost every fourth respondent chose Lithuania (24%) for work, and every fifth picked Slovakia (22%). Only 13% named Hungary, 8% chose Romania, and 7% picked Moldova.

About one third of the respondents (33%) would not choose any of the proposed countries. In general, according to the survey, men and young people under 30 are more likely to seek work in the Central European states. High-income people seek to leave Ukraine for work in Germany and Austria.