Some 50 Young People With Turkish Background Rampage In Catholic Church In Vienna -Reports

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:40 AM

Some 50 Young People With Turkish Background Rampage in Catholic Church in Vienna -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Some 50 young people with a Turkish background have rushed into the St. Anthony of Padua Church in the Austrian capital of Vienna and staged a rampage there, Austrian media reported.

According to the Kurier newspaper, the incident took place on late Thursday, with the young Turks kicking benches and a confessional, as well as shouting "Allahu Akbar!"

A priest called the police but the assaulters had left the site before the officers arrived. The regional department of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism believes that the group of radical Turkish extremists, which is operating in the area, is behind the incident.

Both Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz have condemned the incident.

"All Christians must have a right to freely and safely practice their faith in Austria! We will firmly continue the fight against political islam and refrain from false tolerance here," Kurz wrote on his Twitter page.

Europe has been facing a spike in the incidents related to radical Islam since the brutal beheading of a French history teacher by a radicalized teen in Paris and the tough rhetoric of French President Emmanuel Macron following this attack.

