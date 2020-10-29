(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Some 5,000 employees of Thai Airways International (THAI) have offered to take early retirement from the financially-ailing airline firm, said a top executive official on Thursday

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Some 5,000 employees of Thai Airways International (THAI) have offered to take early retirement from the financially-ailing airline firm, said a top executive official on Thursday.

Out of a total of about 19,000 THAI employees, about 5,000 have recently offered to take early retirement from the upcoming Dec. 1, confirmed acting THAI President Chansin Treenuchakorn.

Nevertheless, other employees, who may have decided to stay with the loss-ridden airline firm, can change their mind at a later date and follow suit of those who have offered to take early retirement, the acting THAI president said.

Besides, they may instead choose to take leave with pay amounting to 20 percent of their current salary for a period of six consecutive months, beginning on the upcoming Nov. 1, Chansin said.

He said THAI has been considerably cash-strapped and its financial situation would not improve until after the next several months.