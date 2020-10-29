UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 5,000 Employees Of Thai Airways Int'l Offer To Take Early Retirement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 02:02 PM

Some 5,000 employees of Thai Airways Int'l offer to take early retirement

Some 5,000 employees of Thai Airways International (THAI) have offered to take early retirement from the financially-ailing airline firm, said a top executive official on Thursday

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Some 5,000 employees of Thai Airways International (THAI) have offered to take early retirement from the financially-ailing airline firm, said a top executive official on Thursday.

Out of a total of about 19,000 THAI employees, about 5,000 have recently offered to take early retirement from the upcoming Dec. 1, confirmed acting THAI President Chansin Treenuchakorn.

Nevertheless, other employees, who may have decided to stay with the loss-ridden airline firm, can change their mind at a later date and follow suit of those who have offered to take early retirement, the acting THAI president said.

Besides, they may instead choose to take leave with pay amounting to 20 percent of their current salary for a period of six consecutive months, beginning on the upcoming Nov. 1, Chansin said.

He said THAI has been considerably cash-strapped and its financial situation would not improve until after the next several months.

Related Topics

May From Top

Recent Stories

UNDP to launch entrepreneurship program for women

4 minutes ago

Latin American and Caribbean virus cases top 11 mi ..

4 minutes ago

Ukraine Ready to Move Forward on Solving Disagreem ..

4 minutes ago

At Least One Person Killed in Knife Attack in Nice ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan announces 15-member squad for home series ..

17 minutes ago

VW steers back to profit in third quarter

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.