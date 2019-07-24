UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 5,000 Russians Barred From Entering Ukraine Since January - Border Guard Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 03:31 PM

Some 5,000 Russians Barred From Entering Ukraine Since January - Border Guard Service

Ukrainian border guards have barred approximately 5,000 Russian citizens from entering the country since the beginning of this year, Andrii Demchenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Border Guard Service, said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Ukrainian border guards have barred approximately 5,000 Russian citizens from entering the country since the beginning of this year, Andrii Demchenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Border Guard Service, said on Wednesday.

On November 30, the Ukrainian authorities announced they would not allow Russian males aged 16-60 into the country in response to a standoff at sea.

"Since the start of the year, almost 4,800 citizens of the Russian Federation [have been barred from entering Ukraine]," Demchenko was quoted as saying by UNN news agency.

He added that almost 14,000 foreigners had been also denied entry over the given period.

On November 25, Ukraine's Berdyansk and Nikopol gunboats, and the Yany Kapu tugboat illegally crossed the Russian maritime border as they sailed toward the Kerch Strait, the entrance to the Sea of Azov.

Russia seized the Ukrainian vessels and detained their crews after they failed to respond to a demand to stop. After the incident, a criminal case on illegal border crossing was opened in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the incident was a provocation prepared in advance as a pretext to declare martial law, which Ukraine did from late November to late December. Afterward, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine recommended maintaining traveling restrictions and increasing control over Russians entering the country.

Related Topics

Ukraine Martial Law Russia Vladimir Putin Berdyansk Kerch Nikopol November December Border Criminals From

Recent Stories

Grand welcome awaits PM Imran after successful US ..

2 minutes ago

11 dead, 42 missing in SW China landslide

20 seconds ago

Labourer electrocuted in Faisalabad

22 seconds ago

UK Sends Mediator to Iran to Discuss Release of Se ..

24 seconds ago

Experts warn about challenges in meeting US expect ..

11 minutes ago

CDA involved in encroachments, land grabbing

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.