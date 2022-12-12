UrduPoint.com

Some 5,000 Trucks Stuck On Belarusian Border Seeking Entry To EU States - Border Committee

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Some 5,000 Trucks Stuck on Belarusian Border Seeking Entry to EU States - Border Committee

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Around 5,000 trucks are waiting at the Belarusian border to enter neighboring EU countries, with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania deliberately reducing the capacity of entry points, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Monday.

"There is a significant concentration of trucks on all roads leading to the EU. The reason for the long wait for entry into the neighboring states remains the same; Polish, Latvian and Lithuanian border services are violating border crossing norms," the committee said.

Compared to the established norm, Lithuania, Poland and Latvia have allowed only 42%, 29% and 32% of heavy trucks, respectively, to enter their territory since Friday.

In November, the Belarusian border committee said that the capacity of entry points for trucks from Belarus to Poland was lowered by 10% by Warsaw.

The relations between Belarus and its European neighbors have soured due to a migrant crisis that unfolded last year, with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania accusing Minsk of facilitating a migrant transfer across its borders. Minsk denied all accusations and said it could no longer deal with the inflow of migrants due to European sanctions. The crisis in the relations further deteriorated after the West accused Belarus of assisting Russia in its military operation in Ukraine.

