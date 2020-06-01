Some 5,000 US National Guard Troops Support Local Authorities Across Country - Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Approximately 5,000 US National Guard troops are currently deployed in over a dozen US states amid ongoing George Floyd protests, Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Joseph Lengyel said on Sunday.

"Today, about 5,000 National Guard Soldiers & Airmen are supporting our local & state partners responding to civil unrest in 15 states & D.C. [District of Columbia] Thousands more stand ready if needed," Lengyel tweeted.

According to Lengyel, law enforcement officers in the states are in charge of the security in light of riots, and the national guard will assist them and "protect life and property, and preserve peace, order and public safety.

"

Governors of many US states have asked for the national guard's support in wake of continuous anti-racism protests that often turn violent.

Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting against police brutality and racism since May 25, when George Floyd, an unarmed 46-years-old African American male, died at the hands of a white police officer in the city of Minneapolis.