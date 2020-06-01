UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 5,000 US National Guard Troops Support Local Authorities Across Country - Chief

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:40 AM

Some 5,000 US National Guard Troops Support Local Authorities Across Country - Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Approximately 5,000 US National Guard troops are currently deployed in over a dozen US states amid ongoing George Floyd protests, Chief of the National Guard Bureau Gen. Joseph Lengyel said on Sunday.

"Today, about 5,000 National Guard Soldiers & Airmen are supporting our local & state partners responding to civil unrest in 15 states & D.C. [District of Columbia] Thousands more stand ready if needed," Lengyel tweeted.

According to Lengyel, law enforcement officers in the states are in charge of the security in light of riots, and the national guard will assist them and "protect life and property, and preserve peace, order and public safety.

"

Governors of many US states have asked for the national guard's support in wake of continuous anti-racism protests that often turn violent.

Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting against police brutality and racism since May 25, when George Floyd, an unarmed 46-years-old African American male, died at the hands of a white police officer in the city of Minneapolis.

Related Topics

Riots Police Died Male George Minneapolis United States May Sunday

Recent Stories

Egypt registers 1,536 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

India reports 8,380 new positive corona cases

2 hours ago

ADX-listed companies gain AED3.3 bn in Sunday&#039 ..

3 hours ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

3 hours ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

3 hours ago

25.182 mmbbl of crude imported by Japan from UAE i ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.