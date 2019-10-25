UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 50,000 People Evacuated Amid Wildfire In US' California State - Firefighters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Around 50,000 people have been evacuated amid the so-called Tick wildfire raging in the US' state of California, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

"Approximately 3000 acres at 0% containment.

An estimated 50,000 residents have been evacuated," the authority wrote on Twitter late on Thursday.

It added that the firefighting operation involved approximately 500 firefighters, four water-dropping helicopters and four fixed-wing air tankers.

Tick broke out on Thursday is one of several wildfires sweeping California amid low humidity and high winds.

