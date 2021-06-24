UrduPoint.com
Some 51 Residents Still Under Rubble Of Collapsed Building In Miami - Commissioner

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:32 PM

Fifty-one residents are assumed to be under the rubble of the partially collapsed building in Surfside, Florida and the chances of finding someone alive are winding down, Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Fifty-one residents are assumed to be under the rubble of the partially collapsed building in Surfside, Florida and the chances of finding someone alive are winding down, Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman said on Thursday.

The commissioner noted it remains unclear whether all 51 occupants were at home when the building collapsed during the night, adding the hope to find them alive "is weaning."

Heyman said the rescuers have finished searching and switched to recovery efforts after having gone entirely through the part of the building that is still standing and through the partially compromised part.

"The rest of the search and rescue efforts has been done by man power on the outside, search on the barrier quarters, also with drones and with dogs.

It has shifted now or started to shift to recovery," Heyman said.

Earlier on Thursday, the mayor of Surfside Charles Burkett said the building manager informed him the apartment complex was substantially full at the moment of the tragedy and the chances of finding people alive under the ruins are very low.

At least one person is confirmed dead, ten are injured and one has been hospitalized while the exact number of residents who were inside the building at the moment of the incident is still unknown, according to reports.

