UrduPoint.com

Some 5,400 People Awaiting Evacuation At Kabul Airport - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 08:33 PM

Some 5,400 People Awaiting Evacuation at Kabul Airport - Pentagon

Approximately 5,400 people remain at Kabul airport awaiting flights to leave Afghanistan, US Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Approximately 5,400 people remain at Kabul airport awaiting flights to leave Afghanistan, US Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor said on Friday.

"There are still approximately 5400 individuals on the airport.

As of this report, awaiting for flights out of Afghanistan," Taylor said during a press briefing.

Taylor also said that over past 24 hours, the United States and its allies evacuated 12,500 people on 80 flights out of Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Army United States Airport

Recent Stories

Police arrest two robbers recovered snatched money ..

Police arrest two robbers recovered snatched money

7 minutes ago
 Kazakh Emergency Office Reports 12 Deaths From Amm ..

Kazakh Emergency Office Reports 12 Deaths From Ammunition Depot Blasts in Countr ..

7 minutes ago
 10 shops sealed for violating SOPs in Tando Jam

10 shops sealed for violating SOPs in Tando Jam

8 minutes ago
 Interior Minister meets CM, discuss political, law ..

Interior Minister meets CM, discuss political, law & order situation

8 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan taking practical steps for welfare ..

CM Balochistan taking practical steps for welfare of people in province: Shahwan ..

8 minutes ago
 New boss Flick recalls Reus in his first Germany s ..

New boss Flick recalls Reus in his first Germany squad

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.