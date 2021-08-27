Some 5,400 People Awaiting Evacuation at Kabul Airport - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Approximately 5,400 people remain at Kabul airport awaiting flights to leave Afghanistan, US Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor said on Friday.

"There are still approximately 5400 individuals on the airport.

As of this report, awaiting for flights out of Afghanistan," Taylor said during a press briefing.

Taylor also said that over past 24 hours, the United States and its allies evacuated 12,500 people on 80 flights out of Afghanistan.