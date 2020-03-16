UrduPoint.com
Some 550 Washington Church Attendees In Self-Isolation Due To COVID-19 - Spokesperson

Some 550 parishioners from Christ Church in Georgetown, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the US capital, remain in self-isolation, church spokesperson Rob Valmer told Sputnik on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Some 550 parishioners from Christ Church in Georgetown, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the US capital, remain in self-isolation, church spokesperson Rob Valmer told Sputnik on Monday.

"We have 550 people who are in the self-isolation. They are at home - no work, no schools, no trips to the grocery stores," Volmer said. "We tried to provide them a lot of information through phone calls, emails and social media."

As of Sunday, Washington, DC's authorities confirmed 18 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in the city.

