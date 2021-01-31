Some 60 Journalists Detained During Unauthorized Protests in Russia - Professional Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Approximately 60 journalists have been detained during unauthorized protests across Russia, the chairman of the Russian Union of Journalists (RUJ), Vladimir Solovyev, told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the RUJ head mentioned 35 detentions.

"[As of] 19:00 [16:00 GMT], it is approaching 60," Solovyev said when asked about the number of detained journalists.