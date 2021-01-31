UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 60 Journalists Detained During Unauthorized Protests In Russia - Professional Union

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 10:00 PM

Some 60 Journalists Detained During Unauthorized Protests in Russia - Professional Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Approximately 60 journalists have been detained during unauthorized protests across Russia, the chairman of the Russian Union of Journalists (RUJ), Vladimir Solovyev, told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the RUJ head mentioned 35 detentions.

"[As of] 19:00 [16:00 GMT], it is approaching 60," Solovyev said when asked about the number of detained journalists.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Sunday

Recent Stories

Breaking: UAE administers 220,000 COVID-19 vaccine ..

18 minutes ago

DHA dedicates Al Khawaneej and Al Badaa health cen ..

33 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

33 minutes ago

UAE ranks first in Arab region, 34th globally in G ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police encourages public to report violation ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree appointing Judge ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.