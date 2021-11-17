Some 60% of Moldovans Against NATO Membership - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) About 60% of citizens of Moldova would vote against the country joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the results of poll by the Institute of Marketing and Survey (IMAS) showed on Wednesday.

Should Moldova hold a referendum on NATO participation this Sunday, only 20% of citizens would support such a decision - against 22% in March. At the same time 57% of citizens believe that Moldova should not join the alliance, 6% of respondents said that they wouldn't have voted and 13% of citizens are undecided.

The remaining 4% of respondents said they did not know what NATO is.

The poll was conducted from October 23 to November 15 and involved 893 Moldovans from 78 settlements. The margin of error is 3%.

According to the Constitution of Moldova, the republic adheres to neutrality despite its cooperation with NATO in the framework of Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP). A NATO Information Office operates in the capital of Moldova. In 2017, the Liaison Office of NATO was opened in Chisinau.