UrduPoint.com

Some 60% Of Moldovans Against NATO Membership - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 10:29 PM

Some 60% of Moldovans Against NATO Membership - Poll

About 60% of citizens of Moldova would vote against the country joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the results of poll by the Institute of Marketing and Survey (IMAS) showed on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) About 60% of citizens of Moldova would vote against the country joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the results of poll by the Institute of Marketing and Survey (IMAS) showed on Wednesday.

Should Moldova hold a referendum on NATO participation this Sunday, only 20% of citizens would support such a decision - against 22% in March. At the same time 57% of citizens believe that Moldova should not join the alliance, 6% of respondents said that they wouldn't have voted and 13% of citizens are undecided.

The remaining 4% of respondents said they did not know what NATO is.

The poll was conducted from October 23 to November 15 and involved 893 Moldovans from 78 settlements. The margin of error is 3%.

According to the Constitution of Moldova, the republic adheres to neutrality despite its cooperation with NATO in the framework of Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP). A NATO Information Office operates in the capital of Moldova. In 2017, the Liaison Office of NATO was opened in Chisinau.

Related Topics

NATO Vote Chisinau Same Alliance Moldova March October November Sunday 2017 From

Recent Stories

Russia's GDP Up 4.3% Y/Y in Q3 2021 - Rosstat's Es ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.3% Y/Y in Q3 2021 - Rosstat's Estimate

2 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Secretary terms passage of bills in ..

Parliamentary Secretary terms passage of bills in parliament PTI's great victory ..

2 minutes ago
 Less Than Half of US Voters Say Biden in Good Ment ..

Less Than Half of US Voters Say Biden in Good Mental, Physical Health - Poll

2 minutes ago
 Strong democracy only possible through transparent ..

Strong democracy only possible through transparent elections: Ali Nawaz

2 minutes ago
 US drug overdoses topped 100,000 for first time, d ..

US drug overdoses topped 100,000 for first time, data shows

6 minutes ago
 Sudanese Troops Kill 10 Protesters at Anti-Coup Ra ..

Sudanese Troops Kill 10 Protesters at Anti-Coup Rallies - Doctors' Association

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.