UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 60 People Detained During Anti-Government Protests In Yerevan - National Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Some 60 People Detained During Anti-Government Protests in Yerevan - National Police

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) About 70 people have been taken to police custody in Yerevan during opposition protests demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a representative of the national police told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Protesters gathered earlier in the day outside the government building near Republic Square ” the main square of Yerevan ” in an attempt to keep Pashinyan from going inside. However, all entrances to the building were cordoned off by law enforcement officers.

"A total of 57 people have been taken to police stations," the representative said.

Anti-government protests have been ongoing in Armenia since November 2020, when Pashinyan agreed to a ceasefire that many Armenians interpreted as a defeat in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Dozens of opposition parties have united behind calls for Pashinyan to step down, nominating former Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan to head the government. In December, Pashinyan invited political forces for consultations on the early parliamentary elections planned for 2021, but the opposition wants the prime minister to resign before the elections.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Yerevan Armenia November December 2020 All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

LDA commits sheer violation of COVID-19 protocols

9 minutes ago

Unseeded Rogers stuns third seed Konta in Adelaide ..

13 minutes ago

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work i ..

15 minutes ago

India using rape as military tactic to punish Kash ..

15 minutes ago

India's Serum Institute despatches first Covax vac ..

15 minutes ago

9 suspects female suicide bombers arrested in sout ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.