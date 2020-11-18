Some 600 Amur Tigers Currently Live in Russia - Non-Profit Organization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Russia is home to at least 600 Amur tigers, an endangered species, and their numbers are slowly growing, the director general of the Amur Tiger Centre non-commercial organization, Sergey Aramilev, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Aramilev said that according to the last year's data, there were from 580-600 Amur tigers in the country. The next count is expected to take place in winter 2021-2022.

"[There are] no less than 600. We have arrived at this number by using data from territory monitoring of wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, individual hunting establishments by using trap cameras and keeping track of paw prints in the snow and monitoring grounds.

These are multi-year data and we understand the trends in individual areas of the natural habitat," Aramilev said.

He mentioned that scientists had developed a computer program that can predict the overall population of the tigers.

"Taking into account the data from locales, we think this is a valid number and it reflects the real situation. So, the number of tigers is slowly growing," Aramilev added.

The Amur tiger is the largest tiger breed in the world. It resides in the Ussuri taiga, located in Russia's Far East.