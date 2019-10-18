Some 600 Victims of Trafficking Recorded in Ukraine in First 6 Months of 2019 - IOM

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) identified 600 victims of human trafficking in Ukraine in the first six months of this year, the United Nations agency said in a press release on Friday.

"From January to June 2019, the IOM Mission in Ukraine identified and assisted 600 victims of trafficking," the release said.

Almost 70 percent of the victims of forced labor were men, the release said.

The migration agency said a recent operation conducted by Ukraine's Social Policy Ministry and National Police had allowed more than 80 Ukrainians from the Odessa and Dnepropetrovsk region to return home.

The individuals had been lured into working at a farm by promises of free accommodation, food and salary of $170 per month, though the average monthly wage in the country is $400.

Some 22 victims of this trafficking scheme received assistance by IOM, including food, hygiene items and clothing, and were returned home with the help of authorities, the release said.

The government, in partnership with civil society and international organizations, is now working to provide the victims official status, medical, psychological and financial assistance.

The release added that officials had identified two suspects who were recruiting and supervising the victims and are working to prosecute the rest of the criminal group. The suspects face up to 12 years of imprisonment.

According to the IOM, since the start of its reintegration activities in Ukraine 19 years ago, the agency has assisted almost 16,000 victims of human trafficking.