Some 6,000 Journalists Accredited to Cover G20 Summit in Japan's Osaka - Organizers

Nearly 6,000 accredited journalists from some 40 countries are covering the G20 summit, which kicked off in Japan's second largest city of Osaka on Friday, a staffer with the summit's secretariat told Sputnik

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Nearly 6,000 accredited journalists from some 40 countries are covering the G20 summit, which kicked off in Japan's second largest city of Osaka on Friday, a staffer with the summit's secretariat told Sputnik.

"The number of journalists accredited for this summit is approximately 6,000 from some 40 countries and regions," the official said.

Japan is hosting the two-day gathering for the first time since it was inaugurated in Berlin 20 years ago in response to a series of financial crises that hit emerging markets back in the late 1990s.

The International Media Center in Intex Osaka, the country's largest international exhibition hall, offers foreign journalists a large working area with live broadcasts of the summit's official program, light snacks and meals, as well as Japanese traditional alcohol beverages served in the evenings.

Journalists are invited to attend a special innovation exhibition and are gifted with bags by Japan's Harvest Label brand, Zojirushi thermoses, city guidebooks as well as summit-themed stationery and towels. The city authorities set up special shuttle buses for commuting between hotels and the summit venue.

