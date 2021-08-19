Some 6,000 People at Kabul Airport Processed, Soon to Board Flights - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) About 6,000 people at the Kabul airport have been processed and they will soon board their flight to the United States, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday at a daily briefing.

"There are 6,000 people who have been fully processed at the airport, will soon board planes," Price said.