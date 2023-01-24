UrduPoint.com

Some 60,000 US National Guard Members Do Not Have Medical Coverage - Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 10:33 PM

Some 60,000 US National Guard Members Do Not Have Medical Coverage - Chief

Some 60,000 US National Guard soldiers and airmen do not have medical coverage and the Healthcare for Our Troops Act, if passed by Congress, will guarantee medical care for members of the National Guard and Reserve without fees or co-pays, National Guard Bureau Gen. Daniel Hokanson said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Some 60,000 US National Guard soldiers and airmen do not have medical coverage and the Healthcare for Our Troops Act, if passed by Congress, will guarantee medical care for members of the National Guard and Reserve without fees or co-pays, National Guard Bureau Gen. Daniel Hokanson said on Tuesday.

"Some 60,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen have no medical coverage. That's why the Healthcare for Our Troops Act is on my radar, and, if passed, will allow every member of the reserves and National Guard to sign up for TRICARE Reserves Select with no fees or co-pays," Hokanson said during a press briefing.

Hokanson believes that providing medical insurance at no cost for National Guard members and their families is the right thing to do both morally and for the medical readiness of the US joint force.

The US National Guard strength is 430,000 or 20% of the active-duty US military personnel with more than 40,000 being engaged in missions around the world, Hokanson said.

On December 9, US Senators Susan Collins and Tammy Baldwin introduced the Healthcare for Our Troops Act, bipartisan legislation to provide premium-free medical insurance coverage for members of the National Guard and Reserve. The act would provide premium-free medical insurance to 16% of Reserve and National Guard members or roughly 130,000 men and women who do not have private health insurance at the moment.�

Related Topics

World December Congress Women (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Protecting Amazon a tough task, says Brazil's envi ..

Protecting Amazon a tough task, says Brazil's environment minister

3 minutes ago
 Former Portugal boss Santos named as Poland coach

Former Portugal boss Santos named as Poland coach

3 minutes ago
 Mass Shooting in US State of Washington Leaves 3 D ..

Mass Shooting in US State of Washington Leaves 3 Dead, Suspect at Large - Police

3 minutes ago
 Customs organize motorcycle rally

Customs organize motorcycle rally

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan achieves 100 percent polio vaccination ..

Balochistan achieves 100 percent polio vaccination target in harsh weather

3 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Algerian President&#039;s n ..

UAE President receives Algerian President&#039;s note

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.