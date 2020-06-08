UrduPoint.com
Some 600,000 Cubic Feet Of Contaminated Soil Gathered After Diesel Leak In Russian Norilsk

Mon 08th June 2020

Approximately 600,000 cubic feet of contaminated soil have been collected near Thermal Power Plant No. 3 in Russia's Arctic city of Norilsk following a diesel fuel leak, the emergency service told Sputnik on Monday

"Over the past 24 hours, we have collected and transferred to an industrial waste discharge 5,400 cubic meters [190,699 cubic feet] of the contaminated surficial soil layer and have collected and pumped another 200 cubic meters [7,062 cubic feet] from various small lakes and lacunae located on the perimeter.

In total ... we have collected 16,994 cubic meters [600,137 cubic feet]," the service said in a statement.

A state of emergency was declared in the city after some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company's Thermal Power Plant No. 3 and seeped into a nearby river on May 29. According to Russia's Nornickel metals company, which owns the power plant where the accident took place, the main cause of the spill was due to melting permafrost, which set the supports of the fuel tank in motion.

