Some 63% Of Americans Confident In Election Accuracy - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 06:45 PM

About 63% of Americans say that they are very or somewhat confident in election accuracy, Gallup said in new poll results on Friday, adding that the confidence data is similar to low points in 2008 and 2020

"Most Americans are very (34%) or somewhat confident (29%) that votes in the upcoming midterm elections will be accurately cast and counted. The combined 63% is little improved from the record low of 59% recorded in both 2008 and 2020," Gallup said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the poll shows a huge gap between the confidence of those who support the Democratic party and the Republicans.

"The current 45 percentage points that separate Republicans' (40%) and Democrats' (85%) confidence represents the largest gap Gallup has recorded on this measure since 2004. The prior high was 32 points in 2020," the poll concluded.

The poll was conducted from October 3-20.

US voters will go to the polls on November 8 to cast their ballots in the midterm elections, as the Democratic Party's narrow control of Congress hangs in the balance. All 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year, in addition to statewide and local positions.

