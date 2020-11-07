WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Clark County in the state of Nevada still has to count 63,000 ballots from the US presidential election, Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria told reporters on Friday.

"The 63,000 ballots that we reported yesterday are in the system...

so those are still expected to be reported," Gloria said during a press briefing.

Gloria explained that the delays in counting were due to the fact that the ballots were bigger than others used before.

"Beginning today, we will report our results two times today," Gloria said.

Nevada carries six electoral votes.