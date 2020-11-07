UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 63,000 Ballots Remain To Be Counted In Nevada's Clark County - Registrar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Some 63,000 Ballots Remain to Be Counted in Nevada's Clark County - Registrar

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Clark County in the state of Nevada still has to count 63,000 ballots from the US presidential election, Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria told reporters on Friday.

"The 63,000 ballots that we reported yesterday are in the system...

so those are still expected to be reported," Gloria said during a press briefing.

Gloria explained that the delays in counting were due to the fact that the ballots were bigger than others used before.

"Beginning today, we will report our results two times today," Gloria said.

Nevada carries six electoral votes.

Related Topics

Election From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan inquires after Shujaat H ..

1 hour ago

November 6,1947 remains as a blot on humanity: Pre ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff thanks mountaineer Vanessa O'B ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister takes strict notice of top vacant p ..

2 hours ago

NCOC issues new guidelines to curb second wave of ..

36 seconds ago

Roglic extends Vuelta lead before 'decisive' 17th ..

41 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.