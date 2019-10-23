UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 65 Journalists Hurt During Catalonia Unrest - Union

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 12:30 AM

Some 65 Journalists Hurt During Catalonia Unrest - Union

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The College of Catalan Journalists issued a sharp rebuke of Spanish police and protesters on Tuesday for hurting some 65 media workers during pro-independence protests in the region.

"Almost 65 journalists, according to the latest tally, fell victim to violence while doing their job, which is absolutely unacceptable. We reject each and every one of these actions ... We note, however, that they are especially serious when perpetrated by public servants," the statement read.

The journalists' union demanded that the Catalan authorities guarantee the safety of reporters, including from police misconduct.

Police officers, it said, appeared to arbitrarily attack media workers apparently to intimidate and silence them.

The media freedom watchdog for the OSCE regional security organization, Harlem Desir, also condemned violence against reporters covering protests in Catalonia. He said journalists had been fired at with rubber bullets by police and assaulted by protesters. One reporter was briefly detained on Friday.

Related Topics

Attack Police Job Media From

Recent Stories

Citizens decry over absence of parking area outsid ..

10 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency participates in 70th Internationa ..

1 hour ago

Innovation, disruption and global expansion take c ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police reviews plans, preparations for Expo ..

1 hour ago

Rival Libyan Armies Disregard Laws of War - Watchd ..

31 minutes ago

PTI govt ready to hold talks with opposition: Gove ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.