UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 6,600 Killed In Anti-Drug War In Philippines Since 2016 - Reports

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Some 6,600 Killed in Anti-Drug War in Philippines Since 2016 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Around 6,600 drug suspects have been killed since Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte unleashed a controversial war against illegal drugs in the country back in 2016, local media reported on Tuesday, citing the data from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

"We are on track to significantly reduce, if not totally eliminate illegal drugs in the country. But more work needs to be done... The law enforcement, PNP or PDEA [the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency], cannot do it alone. We need the whole nation to work together and fight this menace," Police Colonel Bernard Banac told the Manila Bulletin.

According to the data, over 240,000 people were arrested in the three-year-long anti-drug campaign, while over 1.2 million surrendered to the authorities.

Duterte continues his highly contended anti-drug campaign despite numerous complaints and threats of an investigation from the international bodies and human rights organizations. The president vowed to continue his campaign until his last day in office.

In March this year, the Philippines officially left the International Criminal Court after it repeatedly probed Duterte's policies toward drug offenders.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Manila Philippines March Criminals 2016 Media From Million Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ‘Sir Bani Yas Church and ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President reviewing regi ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Costa Rica stepping up economic cooperation: ..

2 hours ago

US Allows Iraq to Import Iranian Gas, Electricity ..

2 hours ago

Govt has adequate numbers to pass budget : Faisal ..

2 hours ago

US to Keep Increasing Pressure on Cuba Until It St ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.